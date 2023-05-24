Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] Revenue clocked in at $225.20 million, up 19.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] slipped around -0.43 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.52 at the close of the session, down -8.69%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM that Rocket Lab Bolsters Neutron Rocket Program with Purchase of Virgin Orbit Long Beach California Assets.

The purchase of a portion of Virgin Orbit’s assets includes the lease to one of its Long Beach facilities and critical manufacturing infrastructure to accelerate the production of Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket, securing material savings on planned capital expenditures.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced it has been selected as a successful bidder and is finalizing an asset purchase agreement for the purchase of certain Long Beach California aerospace production and manufacturing assets from Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (“Virgin Orbit”) in Virgin Orbit’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy auction.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is now 19.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKLB Stock saw the intraday high of $4.897 and lowest of $4.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.29, which means current price is +24.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 7327938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.19 and a Gross Margin at +3.61. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.43.

Return on Total Capital for RKLB is now -17.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.25. Additionally, RKLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] managed to generate an average of -$97,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

