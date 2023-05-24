Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Stock trading around $94.08 per share: What’s Next?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] plunged by -$1.58 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $95.265 during the day while it closed the day at $94.08. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 2:30 AM that Raytheon Technologies introduces highly efficient and cost-effective internet solution for all bizjet cabin sizes.

Raytheon Technologies’ (NYSE: RTX) Collins Aerospace business has launched a new cost-effective, cabin connectivity solution, allowing business jet operators – of all cabin sizes – to keep their passengers connected while in the air.

The Collins Aerospace IRT NX Satellite Communication (SATCOM) system for Iridium Certus® 700 is among the first certified connected cabin hardware and service solutions that can be installed and operated globally on a variety of aircraft platforms. Operators will enjoy an affordable, swift installation, as well as a reduction in overall connectivity costs by up-to 50%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock has also loss -1.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RTX stock has declined by -6.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.34% and lost -6.78% year-on date.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $137.46 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 4387062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $110.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.37 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.35, while it was recorded at 95.71 for the last single week of trading, and 95.26 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 10.30%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Insider Ownership positions