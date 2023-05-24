PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Stock trading around $65.69 per share: What’s Next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] plunged by -$1.73 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $66.43 during the day while it closed the day at $65.69. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PulteGroup’s Presentation as Part of the 2023 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference to Be Webcast Live.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), will present at the 2023 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 8:50 a.m. (EDT).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Interested investors can access the webcast of PulteGroup’s presentation by logging onto the Company’s website at www.pultegroup.com and selecting the Events & Presentations link under the Investor Relations tab. Participants are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

PulteGroup Inc. stock has also loss -5.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHM stock has inclined by 23.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.30% and gained 44.28% year-on date.

The market cap for PHM stock reached $14.87 billion, with 225.13 million shares outstanding and 221.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 4263761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $75.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65.

PHM stock trade performance evaluation

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.15, while it was recorded at 68.39 for the last single week of trading, and 49.61 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 31.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.54. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $398,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Insider Ownership positions