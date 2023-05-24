Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Revenue clocked in at $32.03 billion, down -8.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] slipped around -0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $92.94 at the close of the session, down -0.14%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:10 AM that “Cigarettes belong in museums,” says Philip Morris International CEO in speech in London.

CEO says science-backed alternatives have the potential to accelerate the decline in cigarette smoking and cautioned that historical tobacco control measures alone are not working fast enough.

Calls on governments to follow the smoking reduction policies of nations like Sweden, Japan, and the U.K. and reduce smoking faster by giving adult smokers a wide choice of smoke-free alternatives.

Philip Morris International Inc. stock is now -8.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PM Stock saw the intraday high of $93.69 and lowest of $92.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.81, which means current price is +3.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 7659023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $113.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.43 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.34, while it was recorded at 93.06 for the last single week of trading, and 96.73 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 43.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.62. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 7.40%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]