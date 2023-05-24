Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Is Currently -3.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.70%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that PacBio to Present at BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PacBio management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 9:20 am Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived event webcast at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com.

Over the last 12 months, PACB stock rose by 123.89%. The one-year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.99. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.14 billion, with 242.03 million shares outstanding and 206.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, PACB stock reached a trading volume of 4410420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $13.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.42 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.88, while it was recorded at 12.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Fundamentals:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

PACB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Insider Position Details