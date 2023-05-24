ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is 32.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] loss -3.17% or -2.7 points to close at $82.54 with a heavy trading volume of 6663605 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Penn State and onsemi Sign MOU to Boost Silicon Carbide Research in the United States.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, and Penn State are pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) towards an $8 million strategic collaboration which includes the establishment of the onsemi Silicon Carbide Crystal Center (SiC3) at Penn State’s Materials Research Institute (MRI). onsemi will fund SiC3 with $800k per year over the next 10 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005782/en/.

It opened the trading session at $84.33, the shares rose to $84.645 and dropped to $81.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ON points out that the company has recorded 13.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, ON reached to a volume of 6663605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $95.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 25.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ON stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.77, while it was recorded at 84.85 for the last single week of trading, and 72.02 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $61,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 6.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]