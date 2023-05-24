Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA] is -35.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [NASDAQ: OCEA] gained 28.14% or 1.48 points to close at $6.74 with a heavy trading volume of 45887011 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Announces Patent Award for Novel Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment, Granted for Prostate Cancer, Colon Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Breast Cancer, Glioblastoma, Melanoma, and Lung Cancer.

Latest patent broadens protection around OCEA’s platform of first-in-class anti-CHi3L1 therapeutic immunotherapy candidates, based on the breakthrough discovery by scientific co-founder, Dr. Jack A. Elias, that CHi3L1 is a “master regulator” of tumor growth in multiple visceral cancers.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $7.30, the shares rose to $12.08 and dropped to $6.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OCEA points out that the company has recorded -33.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -120.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, OCEA reached to a volume of 45887011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCEA shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Biomedical Inc. is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for OCEA stock

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.90. With this latest performance, OCEA shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.95 for the last 200 days.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]