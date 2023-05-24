Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Stock trading around $7.99 per share: What’s Next?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] traded at a high on 05/23/23, posting a 5.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.99. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Access to Novavax’s COVID Vaccine Grows with Extended Interim Authorization for Adolescents in Singapore.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has granted extended interim authorization and the Ministry of Health has included Nuvaxovid™ (NVX-CoV2373) into the National Vaccination Programme as a non-mRNA option for adolescents aged 12 through 17 for active immunization to prevent COVID.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“This news acknowledges the need to maintain access to a diverse COVID vaccine portfolio,” said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “We are pleased with this adolescent authorization in Singapore as it ensures a protein-based option as part of public health measures.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7119895 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax Inc. stands at 6.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.44%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $715.66 million, with 86.16 million shares outstanding and 78.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 7119895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.58, while it was recorded at 7.57 for the last single week of trading, and 16.21 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]