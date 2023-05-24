NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell -11.29% so far this year. What now?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] price plunged by -0.56 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that FPL proposes another rate reduction beginning in July.

On the heels of a rate decrease that began this month, Florida Power & Light Company today proposed a $256 million rate reduction with the Florida Public Service Commission to take effect in July.

“This is more positive news for our customers,” said Armando Pimentel, president and CEO of FPL. “We know that every dollar counts for our customers, and we are pleased to propose another rate reduction. At the same time, we continue to encourage our customers to use FPL’s tips and free tools to help save energy and money.”.

A sum of 8750515 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.35M shares. NextEra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $75.20 and dropped to a low of $73.91 until finishing in the latest session at $74.16.

The one-year NEE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.57. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $93.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.53, while it was recorded at 74.73 for the last single week of trading, and 80.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.80%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details