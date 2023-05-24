Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] moved up 7.33: Why It’s Important

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, up 7.33%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors Purchase $1.1 Million in Preferred Shares at Market.

Following the Company’s Fix, Fund, Propel approach, the sale of Preferred Shares totaling $1.1 million to new existing investors underscores improved confidence in Navidea’s progress toward advancing its innovative technology to market.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced the sale of Preferred Shares totaling $1.1 million to new existing investors, further supporting the Company’s Fix, Fund, Propel approach and helping to advance Navidea’s innovative technology to market.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -42.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAVB Stock saw the intraday high of $0.13 and lowest of $0.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.05, which means current price is +20.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 448.39K shares, NAVB reached a trading volume of 14359529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has NAVB stock performed recently?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, NAVB shares dropped by -52.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.20 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2342, while it was recorded at 0.1107 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2759 for the last 200 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -21402.08 and a Gross Margin at -492.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23117.58.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]