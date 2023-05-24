Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] fell -18.58% so far this year. What now?

Minerva Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: UTRS] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.1925 during the day while it closed the day at $0.18. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Minerva Surgical Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Minerva Surgical Inc. stock has also loss -20.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UTRS stock has declined by -56.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.66% and lost -18.58% year-on date.

The market cap for UTRS stock reached $39.31 million, with 96.57 million shares outstanding and 52.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 163.73K shares, UTRS reached a trading volume of 11603854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UTRS shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minerva Surgical Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

UTRS stock trade performance evaluation

Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.25. With this latest performance, UTRS shares dropped by -25.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2298, while it was recorded at 0.1950 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5391 for the last 200 days.

Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.52 and a Gross Margin at +37.25. Minerva Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.08.

Minerva Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]: Insider Ownership positions