Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] is 10.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] loss -1.98% or -1.57 points to close at $77.62 with a heavy trading volume of 4555718 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Microchip Extends its Radiation-Tolerant Family of Gigabit Ethernet PHYs.

The new VSC8574RT PHY supports both copper and fiber interfaces for added flexibility in space applications.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $78.32, the shares rose to $78.83 and dropped to $77.465, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCHP points out that the company has recorded 4.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, MCHP reached to a volume of 4555718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $94.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MCHP stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.21, while it was recorded at 77.92 for the last single week of trading, and 73.32 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.91 and a Gross Margin at +67.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.74.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 13.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]