MGM Resorts International [MGM] Revenue clocked in at $14.15 billion, up 19.80% YTD: What’s Next?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] slipped around -2.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $40.17 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM that THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS WELCOMES INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED LPM RESTAURANT & BAR THIS FALL.

French Riviera-Inspired Restaurant and Bar will Bring the Authentic Flavors and Iconic Glamour of the Côte d’Azur to the Las Vegas Strip.

The soul of the sun-drenched Riviera will shine brightly on Las Vegas this fall as LPM Restaurant & Bar opens its ninth location worldwide and second in the U.S. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Heralded by World’s Best 50 Restaurants, GQ and VOGUE, LPM will deliver its signature spontaneity and imaginative celebration of France’s Mediterranean cuisine, art and culture to the unique luxury resort in impeccable fashion.

MGM Resorts International stock is now 19.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGM Stock saw the intraday high of $41.99 and lowest of $39.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.37, which means current price is +20.88% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 6090508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $57.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has MGM stock performed recently?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.03, while it was recorded at 42.02 for the last single week of trading, and 38.14 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.07 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -4.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 705.43. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 676.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $31,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

