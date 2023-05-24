Market cap of Xylem Inc. [XYL] reaches 18.71B – now what?

Xylem Inc. [NYSE: XYL] price plunged by -0.19 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Global Water and Wastewater Utilities Take Aim at Climate Change.

New Survey of 100 Utilities Tracks Net-Zero Progress: 75% of Respondents to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Water and wastewater utilities are executing ambitious decarbonization goals, according to a new survey of 100 utilities in North America and Europe. Sponsored by global water technology leader Xylem (NYSE: XYL), the survey finds that 75% of respondents intend to achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals by 2040 or earlier. 48% of respondents have set a net-zero emissions goal, and 42% have set an emissions reduction goal.

A sum of 11602857 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Xylem Inc. shares reached a high of $107.61 and dropped to a low of $103.92 until finishing in the latest session at $104.14.

The one-year XYL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.13. The average equity rating for XYL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xylem Inc. [XYL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XYL shares is $119.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XYL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xylem Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for XYL in the course of the last twelve months was 82.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

XYL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xylem Inc. [XYL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, XYL shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Xylem Inc. [XYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.70, while it was recorded at 104.37 for the last single week of trading, and 102.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xylem Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xylem Inc. [XYL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.00 and a Gross Margin at +37.99. Xylem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.41.

Return on Total Capital for XYL is now 11.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.91. Additionally, XYL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] managed to generate an average of $19,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Xylem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

XYL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xylem Inc. go to 18.76%.

Xylem Inc. [XYL] Insider Position Details