Market cap of Medtronic plc [MDT] reaches 115.52B – now what?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] price plunged by -2.65 percent to reach at -$2.37. The company report on May 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Medtronic Extravascular ICD global clinical trial results reinforce device safety and effectiveness.

Late-breaking data at Heart Rhythm 2023 underscore performance of first-of-its-kind investigational defibrillator with the lead placed under the breastbone, outside the heart and veins.

Additionally, real-world analysis confirms long-term therapeutic benefit of commercially available ICDs.

A sum of 5459600 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.92M shares. Medtronic plc shares reached a high of $89.203 and dropped to a low of $87.09 until finishing in the latest session at $87.13.

The one-year MDT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.82. The average equity rating for MDT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $90.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 188.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Medtronic plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.46, while it was recorded at 88.71 for the last single week of trading, and 83.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medtronic plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.53 and a Gross Margin at +62.88. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.91.

Return on Total Capital for MDT is now 7.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medtronic plc [MDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.54. Additionally, MDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medtronic plc [MDT] managed to generate an average of $53,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MDT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 1.04%.

Medtronic plc [MDT] Insider Position Details