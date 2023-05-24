Market cap of Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR] reaches 226.77M – now what?

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [NASDAQ: LFCR] surged by $2.69 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.50 during the day while it closed the day at $8.05. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM that Lifecore Biomedical Enters into $150.0 Million in New Financing, Repays its Outstanding Term Loans and Signs New Supply Agreement to Expand HA Fermentation Capacity with Existing Long-Term Customer.

New $150 million credit arrangements include six-year credit agreement and equipment sale and leaseback to replace existing term loan.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. stock has also gained 78.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LFCR stock has inclined by 34.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.94% and gained 24.23% year-on date.

The market cap for LFCR stock reached $226.77 million, with 29.63 million shares outstanding and 29.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 908.01K shares, LFCR reached a trading volume of 15403282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFCR shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

LFCR stock trade performance evaluation

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 78.10. With this latest performance, LFCR shares gained by 84.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.06 for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.09 for the last 200 days.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lifecore Biomedical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LFCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. go to 10.00%.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. [LFCR]: Insider Ownership positions