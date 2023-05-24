Market cap of Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] reaches 9.40B – now what?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] loss -1.44% or -0.43 points to close at $29.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4808779 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Korian Benelux Future-Proofs its Residential Care Centers with Juniper Networks’ AI-driven Enterprise Solutions.

Juniper Mist™ AI optimizes users’ digital experiences with simplicity and reliability for residents and employees.

Juniper Networks® (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Korian Benelux, part of a major European healthcare and long-term elderly care organization, selected Juniper’s AI-driven enterprise solutions, including wireless and wired access, to optimize network performance and reliability and deliver personalized care for its residents.

It opened the trading session at $29.66, the shares rose to $29.77 and dropped to $28.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JNPR points out that the company has recorded -7.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, JNPR reached to a volume of 4808779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $35.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

Trading performance analysis for JNPR stock

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.08 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.33, while it was recorded at 29.36 for the last single week of trading, and 30.41 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +56.37. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.41. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $43,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 11.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]