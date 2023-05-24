Market cap of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] reaches 397.67B – now what?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] loss -2.48% or -10.78 points to close at $423.21 with a heavy trading volume of 4490418 shares. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Lilly ESG Report Highlights Progress Towards Sustainability Goals.

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20%.

It opened the trading session at $432.92, the shares rose to $435.89 and dropped to $421.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LLY points out that the company has recorded 17.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 4490418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $421.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 10.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3370.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for LLY stock

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 381.44, while it was recorded at 434.99 for the last single week of trading, and 349.02 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 24.38%.

