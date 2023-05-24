Market cap of Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] reaches 13.57B – now what?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] traded at a high on 05/23/23, posting a 2.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.87. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM that Citizens Financial Group Comments on CFPB Settlement.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE: CFG] today announced a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau resolving a complaint related to certain billing errors and related issues that impacted a very small subset of Citizens’ credit card customers nearly eight years ago.

In 2015, Citizens self-identified operational errors that may have impacted approximately 2%, or about 25,000, of Citizens’ approximately 1.2 million credit card customers. Citizens contacted the CFPB to report the issues while voluntarily beginning remediation efforts. These efforts were all completed shortly after the issues were discovered and the remediation exceeded all obligations to make customers whole.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9842303 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at 3.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.66%.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $13.57 billion, with 485.44 million shares outstanding and 479.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.58M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 9842303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $36.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.94.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.26. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.85, while it was recorded at 26.79 for the last single week of trading, and 36.71 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.27. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.28.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.57. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $109,746 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 0.85%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]