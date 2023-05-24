Market cap of B2Gold Corp. [BTG] reaches 5.05B – now what?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] gained 0.52% or 0.02 points to close at $3.90 with a heavy trading volume of 5054076 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM that B2Gold Releases its Seventh Annual Responsible Mining Report and its Second Annual Climate Strategy Report.

B2Gold is also pleased to announce that it has published its second annual Climate Strategy Report. The 2022 Climate Strategy Report is the Company’s second annual report in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”). The Climate Strategy Report presents stakeholders with an understanding of how B2Gold takes action to manage its climate impacts and climate-related risks to the Company.

It opened the trading session at $3.84, the shares rose to $3.91 and dropped to $3.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTG points out that the company has recorded 15.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.27M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 5054076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for BTG stock

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +34.88. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.90. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at B2Gold Corp. [BTG]