Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Is Currently 1.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] jumped around 3.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $206.65 at the close of the session, up 1.72%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM that LOWE’S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS.

— Diluted EPS of $3.77; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $3.67 —— Comparable Sales Decreased 4.3% —— Updates Full Year 2023 Outlook —.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $2.3 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.77 for the quarter ended May 5, 2023, compared to diluted EPS of $3.51 in the first quarter of 2022.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock is now 3.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOW Stock saw the intraday high of $209.75 and lowest of $202.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 223.31, which means current price is +10.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 6506716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $227.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 28.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.75, while it was recorded at 206.49 for the last single week of trading, and 201.61 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.41. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.61.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 52.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.39. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.92.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 7.48%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]