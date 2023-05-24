Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] Is Currently -6.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] loss -6.62% or -0.21 points to close at $2.96 with a heavy trading volume of 4868672 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Jumia Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Significant reduction in losses and progress towards profitability.

Operating loss decreased by 54% and 49% in constant currency, year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $2.99, the shares rose to $3.35 and dropped to $2.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JMIA points out that the company has recorded -33.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, JMIA reached to a volume of 4868672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for JMIA stock

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.42. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.07 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.15 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.37.

Return on Total Capital for JMIA is now -73.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.90. Additionally, JMIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]