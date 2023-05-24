International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Revenue clocked in at $60.58 billion, down -9.02% YTD: What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] closed the trading session at $128.18 on 05/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $127.13, while the highest price level was $129.09. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM that IBM To Grant $5 Million In-Kind for Schools To Boost Cybersecurity, Together With Enhanced Skilling on AI.

With cyberattacks on the rise across schools, IBM Education Security Preparedness Grants have already benefited more than 350,000 students globally.

Now in its third year, grants are expanding to offer students and teachers access to cyber and AI skills through IBM SkillsBuild.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.02 percent and weekly performance of 3.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 4591302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $140.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

IBM stock trade performance evaluation

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.40, while it was recorded at 126.96 for the last single week of trading, and 132.90 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.83 and a Gross Margin at +51.71. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.14. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $5,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 6.62%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Insider Ownership positions