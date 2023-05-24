Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] Revenue clocked in at $1.56 billion, down -27.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: IART] slipped around -10.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $40.48 at the close of the session, down -20.19%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Integra LifeSciences Opens New Center of Innovation and Learning.

New facility is dedicated to Dr. Richard E. Caruso, late company founder.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stock is now -27.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IART Stock saw the intraday high of $46.00 and lowest of $39.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.99, which means current price is +1.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 489.52K shares, IART reached a trading volume of 6401460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IART shares is $57.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IART stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for IART stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for IART in the course of the last twelve months was 16.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has IART stock performed recently?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.32. With this latest performance, IART shares dropped by -31.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IART stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.00 for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.15, while it was recorded at 48.07 for the last single week of trading, and 52.78 for the last 200 days.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +61.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.59.

Return on Total Capital for IART is now 6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.52. Additionally, IART Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] managed to generate an average of $48,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IART. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART]