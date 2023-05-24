ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] moved down -3.79: Why It’s Important

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.12%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that ImmunoGen Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 29,900,000 shares of its common stock, which reflects the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 3,900,000 additional shares of common stock. The shares of common stock were sold at a price of $12.50 per share before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock in the offering were sold by ImmunoGen.

The total gross proceeds from the offering (before deducting the underwriting discounts and offering expenses) were $373.8 million.

Over the last 12 months, IMGN stock rose by 290.50%. The one-year ImmunoGen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.55. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.45 billion, with 258.85 million shares outstanding and 219.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, IMGN stock reached a trading volume of 4721067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $14.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 246.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 290.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.64 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Insider Position Details