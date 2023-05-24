Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Stock trading around $5.00 per share: What’s Next?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] traded at a high on 05/23/23, posting a 6.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.00. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hudson Pacific Issues 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Better Blueprint program continues to lead industry with sustainability, health and equity achievements, while setting bold new goals.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today published its Corporate Responsibility Report for the 2022 calendar year. The report outlines achievements and future goals that further establish Hudson Pacific as a leader in corporate responsibility through its Better Blueprint program. Highlights include ranking #1 amongst office companies in the Americas in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Real Estate Assessment, winning Nareit’s Office Leader in the Light Award and inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5423813 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stands at 8.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.48%.

The market cap for HPP stock reached $695.20 million, with 141.03 million shares outstanding and 137.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 5423813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $6.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

How has HPP stock performed recently?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.36. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -11.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 1.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.45. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] managed to generate an average of -$52,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

Insider trade positions for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]