HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] fell -16.88% so far this year. What now?

HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE: DINO] traded at a high on 05/23/23, posting a 1.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.13. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Car IQ Adds HF Sinclair Refining & Marketing to Fleet Payment Platform.

Car IQ Pay Accepted at 1,600 Sinclair Stations in 30+ States.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Car IQ® Inc., a leading provider of vehicle payment solutions, today announced an agreement with HF Sinclair Refining & Marketing, LLC (“Sinclair”), a subsidiary of HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO), allowing fleets to fuel vehicles using Car IQ Pay instead of a credit card at nearly 1,600 participating sites across more than 30 states.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4201950 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HF Sinclair Corporation stands at 3.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.86%.

The market cap for DINO stock reached $8.38 billion, with 195.44 million shares outstanding and 154.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, DINO reached a trading volume of 4201950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DINO shares is $55.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DINO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HF Sinclair Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.02.

How has DINO stock performed recently?

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.49. With this latest performance, DINO shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.66, while it was recorded at 41.82 for the last single week of trading, and 52.16 for the last 200 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +11.82. HF Sinclair Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.57.

Return on Total Capital for DINO is now 35.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.25. Additionally, DINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] managed to generate an average of $553,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.42.HF Sinclair Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DINO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HF Sinclair Corporation go to 58.80%.

Insider trade positions for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]