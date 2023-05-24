HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] moved up 92.19: Why It’s Important

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: HTCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 92.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 117.70%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM that HeartCore Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

-Company’s Q1 2023 Revenue Nearly Exceeds its Full Year 2022 Revenue-Company’s Q1 2023 Net Income Exceeds its Full Year 2022 Net Income.

Over the last 12 months, HTCR stock rose by 134.29%. The one-year HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.33.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.68 million, with 17.65 million shares outstanding and 4.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 444.21K shares, HTCR stock reached a trading volume of 93898588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

HTCR Stock Performance Analysis:

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 117.70. With this latest performance, HTCR shares gained by 153.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.68 for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0400, while it was recorded at 1.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2400 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HeartCore Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.81.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] Insider Position Details