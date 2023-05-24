Guardant Health Inc. [GH] Revenue clocked in at $482.20 million, up 9.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] closed the trading session at $29.79 on 05/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.71, while the highest price level was $30.96. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 10:03 PM that Guardant Health Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $28.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, Guardant Health has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Guardant Health, are expected to be $350.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about May 25, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, TD Cowen and SVB Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.52 percent and weekly performance of 9.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, GH reached to a volume of 8480243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardant Health Inc. [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $53.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23.

GH stock trade performance evaluation

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.32. With this latest performance, GH shares gained by 29.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.01, while it was recorded at 29.84 for the last single week of trading, and 38.07 for the last 200 days.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc. [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.98 and a Gross Margin at +64.88. Guardant Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.61.

Return on Total Capital for GH is now -31.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -185.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,275.31. Additionally, GH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,238.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] managed to generate an average of -$365,080 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: Insider Ownership positions