Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] fell -8.47% so far this year. What now?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $78.58 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Gilead and Kite Oncology to Showcase Advances Across the Pipeline Aiming to Address Unmet Needs in Cancer Care at ASCO 2023.

– Data Across 30 Abstracts Reinforce Leadership in Metastatic Breast Cancer and Demonstrate Breadth of Pipeline Across Lung, Hematologic, Genitourinary, Gastrointestinal, Gynecological and Other Solid Tumors –.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

– Late-Breaking Presentation to Detail Overall Survival Results for Yescarta® CAR T-Cell Therapy, Showing Statistical Improvement Over Standard of Care for Initial Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma –.

Gilead Sciences Inc. represents 1.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $97.23 billion with the latest information. GILD stock price has been found in the range of $78.095 to $79.555.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 4542834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $91.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for GILD stock

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.00, while it was recorded at 78.61 for the last single week of trading, and 77.77 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.72 and a Gross Margin at +79.11. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 22.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.79. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $270,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 2.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]