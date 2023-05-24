Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] Revenue clocked in at $5.78 billion, down -36.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.26 at the close of the session, up 0.18%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Frontier Publishes 2022 ESG Report.

Highlights company’s purpose-driven transformation.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock is now -36.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FYBR Stock saw the intraday high of $16.35 and lowest of $15.505 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.83, which means current price is +4.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, FYBR reached a trading volume of 5619630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $34.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.12.

How has FYBR stock performed recently?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.74. With this latest performance, FYBR shares dropped by -24.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.49 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.08, while it was recorded at 16.87 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.94 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for FYBR is now 5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.48. Additionally, FYBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] managed to generate an average of $30,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]