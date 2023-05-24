Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] fell -3.12% so far this year. What now?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESRT] traded at a high on 05/23/23, posting a 11.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.53. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Empire State Realty Trust Announces Flagstar Assumption of Lease at 1400 Broadway.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that Flagstar Bank, N.A. (“Flagstar”) has assumed the entire 313,109 square foot lease at 1400 Broadway, formerly leased by Signature Bank, under the same terms through 2039 with the exception of an approximate $3 per square foot rent reduction for the first five years of the lease amendment, which equates to an approximate 1.5% rent reduction over the duration of the lease. In the second quarter of 2023, ESRT will reverse $5.8M of the $6.4M straight-line reserve taken in the first quarter of 2023. These adjustments will have a combined estimated $0.02 per share impact on 2023 annual Funds from Operations (“FFO”). This and any other updates to FFO guidance will be provided when the Company reports its second quarter 2023 earnings.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5874753 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at 5.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.42%.

The market cap for ESRT stock reached $1.05 billion, with 161.34 million shares outstanding and 157.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, ESRT reached a trading volume of 5874753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESRT shares is $7.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

How has ESRT stock performed recently?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.73. With this latest performance, ESRT shares gained by 7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.07, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.00 for the last 200 days.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.97. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for ESRT is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.36. Additionally, ESRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] managed to generate an average of $60,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings analysis for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.80%.

Insider trade positions for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]