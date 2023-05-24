eBay Inc. [EBAY] is 5.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] price plunged by -0.77 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that eBay Motors Unveils New Program to Help Drivers Keep their Cars on the Road Longer.

“Renew Your Ride” invites car enthusiasts to receive consultations from renowned builders – with a new guarantee that the parts will fit your vehicle.

The program also invites drivers everywhere to follow T-Pain as he upgrades his 1994 Honda Accord with eBay Motors.

A sum of 4138994 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.88M shares. eBay Inc. shares reached a high of $44.175 and dropped to a low of $43.15 until finishing in the latest session at $43.78.

The one-year EBAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.8. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $49.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.87, while it was recorded at 43.88 for the last single week of trading, and 43.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 7.94%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details