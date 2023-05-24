Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain 27.78% so far this year. What now?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] traded at a low on 05/23/23, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.94. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Dynatrace Expands Collaboration with Red Hat, Launches New Integration Capabilities for Event-Driven Ansible.

Combining industry-leading AI and automation capabilities helps customers optimize cloud operations and frees more time for innovation.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced new integration capabilities for Event-Driven Ansible from Red Hat. As a result, customers using Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform can integrate AI-powered insights and action from Dynatrace with Event-Driven Ansible to automate a broader range of DevSecOps use cases, including closed-loop problem and security remediation, application healing, and incident response. This helps platform engineering, DevOps, and security teams mature their automation practices and deliver flawless and secure digital experiences for their customers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4101606 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynatrace Inc. stands at 3.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.98%.

The market cap for DT stock reached $14.19 billion, with 287.96 million shares outstanding and 193.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 4101606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $51.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 47.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DT stock performed recently?

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 14.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.26 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.58, while it was recorded at 48.68 for the last single week of trading, and 39.42 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +78.49. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 11.17%.

Insider trade positions for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]