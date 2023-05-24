Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] gain 79.34% so far this year. What now?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] gained 10.48% on the last trading session, reaching $1.16 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Diversified Healthcare Trust Updates SHOP Performance.

Recovery Continues but at an Uneven Pace.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today provided an update of its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio, or SHOP, performance. DHC believes the SHOP performance comparison of the 2023 periods to the comparable pre-Covid periods in 2019 provides useful information for investors in evaluating the overall recovery in DHC’s performance.

Diversified Healthcare Trust represents 238.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $276.89 million with the latest information. DHC stock price has been found in the range of $1.07 to $1.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, DHC reached a trading volume of 5436071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $1.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

Trading performance analysis for DHC stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.18. With this latest performance, DHC shares gained by 22.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.42 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1175, while it was recorded at 1.0324 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1019 for the last 200 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.31 and a Gross Margin at -5.05. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23.

Return on Total Capital for DHC is now -1.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.53. Additionally, DHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]