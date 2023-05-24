Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Is Currently -2.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] slipped around -1.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $46.35 at the close of the session, down -2.50%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Dell Technologies and NVIDIA Introduce Project Helix for Secure, On-Premises Generative AI.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD –.

Dell Technologies Inc. stock is now 15.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DELL Stock saw the intraday high of $47.60 and lowest of $46.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.60, which means current price is +28.89% above from all time high which was touched on 05/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 4140902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $48.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.35, while it was recorded at 46.92 for the last single week of trading, and 40.85 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.19. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 0.71%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]