D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is 18.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -2.03% or -2.19 points to close at $105.89 with a heavy trading volume of 4295479 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on May 16, 2023.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat that will be streamed live to the investment community via webcast at the 16th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The webcast may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the fireside chat will be available within 24 hours of the live event and may be accessed until June 15, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $107.19, the shares rose to $107.87 and dropped to $105.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHI points out that the company has recorded 30.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -78.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 4295479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $121.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.45.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.92, while it was recorded at 109.79 for the last single week of trading, and 88.00 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.02 and a Gross Margin at +31.37. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 33.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.53. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $442,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -7.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]