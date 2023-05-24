CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] Revenue clocked in at $75.80 million, up 49.58% YTD: What’s Next?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] closed the trading session at $8.99 on 05/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.97, while the highest price level was $9.05. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 1:06 AM that Sobi to Acquire CTI BioPharma.

Transaction Price of $9.10 Per Share Represents Compelling 89% Premium to CTI’s Closing Stock Price on May 9, 2023.

CTI BioPharma (Nasdaq: CTIC) (“CTI”), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (STO: SOBI) (“Sobi”), a global healthcare leader in hematology, immunology and specialty care, will acquire CTI for $9.10 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction, representing an implied equity value of approximately $1.7 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.58 percent and weekly performance of 0.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 75.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 66.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, CTIC reached to a volume of 5150461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $10.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.61.

CTIC stock trade performance evaluation

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 75.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.72 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 8.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.56 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.82 and a Gross Margin at +93.12. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.37.

Return on Total Capital for CTIC is now -87.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -367.75. Additionally, CTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] managed to generate an average of -$726,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: Insider Ownership positions