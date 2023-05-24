Clarivate Plc [CLVT] moved up 0.26: Why It’s Important

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] gained 0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $7.58 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Clarivate Extend Material Transfer Agreement for Three Additional Years.

Partnership enables agency-wide access to OFF-X translational safety intelligence solution.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced the extension of the Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with the FDA for an additional three years. The extension will ensure continued agency-wide access to OFF-X™ by Clarivate, which provides integrated preclinical toxicity, clinical and post-marketing adverse event data, visualizations and analytics.

Clarivate Plc represents 674.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.15 billion with the latest information. CLVT stock price has been found in the range of $7.42 to $7.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, CLVT reached a trading volume of 5377949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $12.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CLVT stock

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.96 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.98 and a Gross Margin at +37.42. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.89.

Return on Total Capital for CLVT is now 1.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.93. Additionally, CLVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] managed to generate an average of -$341,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 8.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clarivate Plc [CLVT]