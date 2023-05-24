BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] gain 77.49% so far this year. What now?

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ: BLU] price surged by 0.97 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM that BELLUS Health Inc. Calls Special Shareholders’ Meeting in Connection with GSK Acquisition.

Special Meeting to be held on June 16, 2023.

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq: BLU; TSX: BLU.TO) (“BELLUS” or the “Company”) today announced that the Superior Court of Québec has issued an interim order authorizing, among other things, the holding of a special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of shareholders of BELLUS (“Shareholders”) on June 16, 2023. At the Special Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, to adopt a special resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) approving the previously-announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which 14934792 Canada Inc. (the “Purchaser”), a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and a wholly-owned subsidiary of GSK plc (NYSE: GSK; LSE: GSK) (“GSK”), will acquire, for a purchase price of US$14.75 in cash per share, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BELLUS (the “Shares”).

A sum of 4879136 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.51M shares. BELLUS Health Inc. shares reached a high of $14.595 and dropped to a low of $14.47 until finishing in the latest session at $14.59.

The one-year BLU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.95. The average equity rating for BLU stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLU shares is $15.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BELLUS Health Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

BLU Stock Performance Analysis:

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, BLU shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.68 for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BELLUS Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -489837.50. BELLUS Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -475500.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.99.

BELLUS Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.40 and a Current Ratio set at 33.40.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] Insider Position Details