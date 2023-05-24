AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] is 9.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] loss -0.51% or -0.38 points to close at $74.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3990952 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM that New AstraZeneca Data Presented at ATS 2023 Strengthen the Body of Evidence Supporting Early Intervention With BREZTRI in COPD.

EROS real-world outcomes data show prompt initiation of BREZTRI is associated with a reduced risk of future exacerbations in people living with COPD1.

EXACOS-CV US data highlights increased risk of severe cardiovascular events following an acute COPD exacerbation2.

It opened the trading session at $75.17, the shares rose to $75.17 and dropped to $74.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZN points out that the company has recorded 13.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 3990952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $79.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 143.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AZN stock

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.75 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.14, while it was recorded at 74.44 for the last single week of trading, and 65.95 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +63.36. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.93. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $31,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 13.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]