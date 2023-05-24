Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] Stock trading around $0.60 per share: What’s Next?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.70 during the day while it closed the day at $0.60. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend.

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a leading provider of patented, scientifically and clinically proven surface and air pathogen elimination and disinfection technologies (fixed, mobile, and HVAC), LED lighting products and premium hotel furnishings, used by clients globally, announces today its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV’s 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Holders of the 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: AUVIP) shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.21875 per share.

Applied UV Inc. stock has also gained 35.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUVI stock has declined by -43.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.99% and lost -33.69% year-on date.

The market cap for AUVI stock reached $11.97 million, with 12.77 million shares outstanding and 6.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 128.48K shares, AUVI reached a trading volume of 9052805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

AUVI stock trade performance evaluation

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.10. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by -16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6897, while it was recorded at 0.4814 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0988 for the last 200 days.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.05. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.52.

Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

