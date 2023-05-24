American International Group Inc. [AIG] is -11.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] closed the trading session at $55.77 on 05/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.25, while the highest price level was $56.8988. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM that AIG to Sell Validus Re to RenaissanceRe.

Divestiture of AIG’s Treaty Reinsurance Business Continues Progress on AIG’s Portfolio Repositioning, Reduces Volatility in Underwriting Results, Accelerates Focus on Insurance Business, Increases Liquidity and Unlocks Significant Capital.

Transaction Includes Validus Re, AlphaCat and the Talbot Treaty Reinsurance Business; Transaction Excludes Talbot Underwriting Ltd., Western World and Crop Risk Services.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.81 percent and weekly performance of 6.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 6492765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $68.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.03.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.61. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.60 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.27, while it was recorded at 54.33 for the last single week of trading, and 56.24 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 25.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of $392,252 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 15.50%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Insider Ownership positions