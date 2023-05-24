Agenus Inc. [AGEN] moved up 2.01: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.01% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.57%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Agenus Provides Corporate Update and First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

At a late-breaking presentation at ASCO-GI, botensilimab/balstilimab combination demonstrated a 63% 12-month overall survival rate in metastatic colorectal cancer patients who have failed a median of four prior treatments, more than double the survival rate reported for available treatments.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Botensilimab/balstilimab combination data update selected for late-breaking oral session at the ESMO-GI conference in June 2023.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock dropped by -1.34%. The one-year Agenus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.95. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $537.87 million, with 317.11 million shares outstanding and 255.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 4383194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5468, while it was recorded at 1.4600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2564 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details