ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] fell -69.55% so far this year. What now?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ZVSA] gained 13.22% on the last trading session, reaching $0.48 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces Changes to ZyVersa’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the team at ZyVersa, I would like to thank Dr. Rupalla and Mr. O’Connor for their impactful leadership during their tenure as Board members at ZyVersa,” said Stephen C. Glover, Co-founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of ZyVersa. “As biopharmaceutical leaders with impeccable credentials and a proven track record of success, their knowledge and perspectives have been invaluable as we progress development of our company and our lead renal and anti-inflammatory assets.”.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. represents 9.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.49 million with the latest information. ZVSA stock price has been found in the range of $0.425 to $0.515.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, ZVSA reached a trading volume of 12315444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for ZVSA stock

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.57. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares dropped by -71.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.88 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3217, while it was recorded at 0.4052 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5991 for the last 200 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]