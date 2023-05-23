ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] is -16.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] traded at a high on 05/22/23, posting a 5.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.25. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ZoomInfo Wins Seven TrustRadius Top Rated Awards, Including Intent Data, Sales Intelligence, and Conversation Intelligence.

Customer Ratings Recognize Value of ZoomInfo’s SalesOS and Chorus Platforms.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has been recognized by TrustRadius with seven 2023 Top Rated Awards for customer satisfaction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5759161 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at 6.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.62%.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $10.19 billion, with 403.41 million shares outstanding and 295.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 5759161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $32.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.99. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 14.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.58 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.50, while it was recorded at 23.71 for the last single week of trading, and 31.76 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.76.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.84. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of $17,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 18.96%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]