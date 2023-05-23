Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] is -42.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] traded at a high on 05/22/23, posting a 4.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.09. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM that Zions Bancorporation’s Board Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors (“board”) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, payable May 25, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company’s various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8403722 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at 6.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.96%.

The market cap for ZION stock reached $4.23 billion, with 148.01 million shares outstanding and 147.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, ZION reached a trading volume of 8403722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $37.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 4.40.

How has ZION stock performed recently?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.45. With this latest performance, ZION shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.01, while it was recorded at 26.41 for the last single week of trading, and 45.93 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.70. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.08.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.25. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] managed to generate an average of $89,999 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]