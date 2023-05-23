ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] Is Currently -16.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] loss -16.16% or -2.83 points to close at $14.68 with a heavy trading volume of 15987989 shares. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ZIM Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023.

Reported Revenues of $1.4 Billion, Net Loss of $58 Million, Adjusted EBITDA[1] of $373 Million and Adjusted EBIT Loss[1] of $14 Million.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Reaffirms Full Year 2023 Guidance: Expects to Generate Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8-$2.2 Billion and Adjusted EBIT of $100-$500 Million[2].

It opened the trading session at $16.06, the shares rose to $16.06 and dropped to $14.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZIM points out that the company has recorded -42.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 9.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 15987989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $19.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ZIM stock

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.78. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -23.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.38 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.82, while it was recorded at 16.93 for the last single week of trading, and 24.33 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.41 and a Gross Margin at +50.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.77.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 66.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 59.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 43.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.82. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] managed to generate an average of $707,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]