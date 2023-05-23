why T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $179.64

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] gained 1.85% on the last trading session, reaching $141.60 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM that One Team, Together: T-Mobile Employees Volunteer Over 16,000 Hours, Raise Nearly $2 Million, During Magenta Giving Month.

T-Mobile

At the start of Magenta Giving Month in April, my colleague, Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group, asked a question: What kind of impact will T-Mobile employees make in a single month? We now have a definitive answer-A huge one!.

T-Mobile US Inc. represents 1.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $168.87 billion with the latest information. TMUS stock price has been found in the range of $136.93 to $142.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 8870048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $179.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 59.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.81, while it was recorded at 140.82 for the last single week of trading, and 144.04 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.49. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 65.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]