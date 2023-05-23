why StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.97

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] jumped around 0.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.79 at the close of the session, up 3.22%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM that Stone’s growth accelerates; company delivered its best first quarter ever, with adjusted net income of BRL237 million.

The Company beat all lines of its 1Q23 guidance.

Net revenue reached BRL 2.7 billion, 31% higher compared to 1Q22.

StoneCo Ltd. stock is now 46.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STNE Stock saw the intraday high of $14.03 and lowest of $13.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.60, which means current price is +70.46% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 5598226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $12.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23.

How has STNE stock performed recently?

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.17, while it was recorded at 13.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.35 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.05. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 55.20%.

